James “Duane” Scouten, 70, of Washington Street, Spartansburg, Pennsylvania, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on Oct. 19, 1949 in Corry, a son of the late Laurence and Patricia “Patty” Taylor Scouten.
Duane was raised and educated in Spartansburg, graduating from Spartansburg High School.
Following graduation, he served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in the late 1960s. Upon his return to Corry, he began working for Dowell where he worked for many years. He also worked in the family business, Scouten Auctioneering, which has been in the family for generations. Most recently, Duane worked for Hasbrouck’s Sand & Gravel.
Duane currently held a seat on the Spartansburg City Council and was a member of the Zem Zem Shriners Organization.
Model planes and power parachute flying were his passion and he loved bowling and golfing. He also enjoyed the time he spent with his dogs, Buster who recently passed away, and Rocky.
Duane is survived by a daughter, Katrina Scouten, of Oil City, and a son, Jody Gwin, of Corry; two brothers, Dana Scouten and his wife, Carol, of Corry, and Randy Scouten and his wife, Rhonda, of Spartansburg, and his companion, Becky Ruffner, of Pittsburgh.
Also surviving is a grandson, Jacob Kennelley, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
No calling hours will be held.
Burial will be held privately by the family.
Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of NW PA, 2407 Zimmerly Rd., Erie, Pa. 16506.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Bracken Funeral Home, Inc., 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa.
To sign the guest book or send condolences, please visit brackenfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.