Steven L. Peterson, 57, of Union City passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the Corry Memorial Hospital.
Steven was born on Jan. 23, 1965, in Titusville to Frances (Hills) Peterson, of Centerville, and the late Robert E. Peterson.
He was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1983.
Steve was employed by several area businesses.
He loved spending time with his grandchildren, being outdoors, fishing, taking long walks, and playing baseball in his younger years. He was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
Steve is also survived by two daughters, Crystal Peterson, of Union City, and Heather Peterson and fiancé, Dan Hartman, of Union City; six grandchildren, Sylvia, Wyatt, Jaxson, and Gabby Peterson, and Mohana and Malayna Hartman; four brothers, David Peterson and wife, Kim, of Pleasantville, Rick Peterson and wife, Laura, of Titusville, Rob Peterson and wife, Julie, of Centerville, and Scott Peterson, of Pleasantville; a sister, Debbie Millard and husband, Doug, of Titusville; his former spouse, Laura Peterson, of Meadville, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Carson Peterson.
No services are being observed at this time. A celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.
Memorial contributions for the family can be made to the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
