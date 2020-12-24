Delmar R. “Del” Heinen, 89, formerly of Mercer, died on Tuesday evening, Dec. 21, 2020, from complications related to COVID-19 after a period of declining health.
He was a resident of Embassy of Park Avenue in Meadville at the time of his death.
Del was born on Aug. 25, 1931, in Pittsburgh, the only son of Charles Edward “Bob” Heinen Jr. and his wife, the former Magdalen “Madge” Sontheimer. They preceded him in death.
He married the former Patricia “Patsy” Foster on July 16, 1960, at St. Walburga Church, Titusville. She preceded him in death in October of 2017.
Del graduated from Baldwin High School, in suburban Pittsburgh, in 1949.
Drafted into the Army, he was stationed in Korea with the Army Corps of Engineers during the Korean War. He was inducted into the Army in November of 1952 and honorably discharged at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, in September of 1954. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal with one Bronze Service Star, United Nations Service Medal, Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation and Good Conduct Medal.
After their marriage, Del and Patsy lived in Whitehall, suburban Pittsburgh. He was hired by the U.S. Postal Service soon after his military discharge and worked at its main facility in the city’s downtown section. He transferred to the postal service’s Bulk Mail Center in Warrendale, north of Pittsburgh, in 1976. At that time, the couple and their daughter relocated to Mercer, where they lived for over 35 years. He retired from the postal service in 1986. In 2012, the Heinens moved to Titusville to be near their daughter.
Since the 1960s, he had bred and trained AKC-registered beagles for brace trial competition and he was a member of Shenango Valley Beagle Club in Volant. His kennel names had been “Hi-Del” in Pittsburgh and “Spruce Line” in Mercer. In his younger days, he enjoyed golf, archery, photography and hunting. He also was an avid fan of Pittsburgh’s professional sports teams: the Steelers, Pirates and Penguins.
A lifelong Roman Catholic, Del was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Mercer, but had attended St. Titus Church while living in Titusville.
He is survived by his only child, Colleen Stearns, and her husband, Sam, of Centerville; two step-grandchildren, Isaiah Stearns, stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, and his wife, Cassie, both of Killeen, Texas, and Kirsten Worsnop and her husband, Chance, of Ruby, South Carolina; two step-great-grandchildren, Elora Stearns and Jayce Stearns, both of Killeen, Texas; two sisters, Marilyn Maher, of West View, and Carole Sell, of Camp Hill, and several nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no public visitation is scheduled. A private service for the family will be conducted at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Interment will be in Tryonville Cemetery, Tryonville, Crawford County.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Pleasantville Community Church or the charity of one’s choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.