Mr. Albert "Al" W. Rosenberg Jr., 79 of Titusville passed away on Friday October 21, 2022, at the Erie VA Hospice Living Center.
Al was born on July 29, 1943, in Titusville to the late Albert Sr. and Hazel "Kuhls" Rosenberg. Al married Sue "Mack" Rosenberg on June 6, 1964. She proceeded him in death on December 11, 2018.
Al worked for Pepsi in Franklin and Jerrys TV in Oil City, Titusville Fabricators in Titusville, and Franklin until his retirement.
Al is survived by his daughters, Pamela Rosenberg, and Sherry Johnson Beach of Titusville. A son Allan Rosenberg and his wife Davina of Glasford, IL. And granddaughters Ashley Sewell and her husband Justin of Peoria, IL. Amanda Falconer Wolfram and her husband Nick of Titusville. Grandsons Christopher Rosenberg of Peoria, IL and Joshua Johnson Sr. and his wife Alisha of Titusville. Great granddaughters Heaven and Bella Sewell of Peoria, IL. Adrianna Johnson of Titusville. Makenzie Falconer and Lily Wolfram of Titusville. Great grandsons Joshua Jr. and Greyson Johnson of Titusville. Austin Falconer and Alexander Wolfram of Titusville. A brother Henry Rosenberg of Polk. And numerous nieces and nephews.
Al was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and grandparents. Daughters Trisha and Terri Rosenberg. A brother Leon Rosenberg and his wife Patricia Rosenberg. A sister Jane Coccia and her husband Jim. A grandson Devin Beach.
No calling hours will be observed.
Private funeral services are being conducted for the family with Rev. Glen VanCise, of the Chapmanville Community Church, Officiating.
A memorial service for family and friends will be celebrated at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
