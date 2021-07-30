Mr. Eugene “Gene” A. Wolski, 72, of Goodwin Road, Titusville, passed away suddenly of natural causes at his home on July 27, 2021.
Mr. Wolski was born on Jan. 12, 1949, in Buffalo, New York, to the late Alexander and Marion (Langdon) Wolski. He married the late Virginia Loll at St. Stephens Church in Oil City. They had been married for 49 wonderful years.
He was a graduate of Oil City High School, Class of 1967.
Gene had a strong devotion to his faith and was a member of St. Walburga Church in Titusville.
He owned and operated Wolski Lumber Company for more than 40 years. He also enjoyed farming, raising beef cattle and watching RFD TV. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and working with his daughters on their many “how-to projects.” In addition, Gene had great pride in watching his grandsons grow-up.
Gene is survived by three daughters, Laura Zimmerman and husband, Kirt, of Titusville, Christine Wolski and partner, Craig Carter, of Alexandria, Virginia, Donna Barretta and husband, Clifton, of Erie; two grandsons, Eugene “Gino” and Rocco Barretta; brothers, James Wolski, Ronald (Helene) Wolski, and Jerry (Audrey) Wolski; sisters, Susan Ekstrom and Sandy Wolski, all of Buffalo, New York. He was preceded in death by brothers, Clarence Collins and Robert Wolski.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Titusville YMCA, 528 Main St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
The family will receive friends at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Inurnment will be at St. Catharine’s Cemetery.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
