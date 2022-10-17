Julia I. Duncan, 85, of Titusville, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehab Center.
Julia was born on February 24, 1937, in Warren Co. to the late Charles and Ella Pratt Vanderhoof. She married James Duncan, and he preceded her in death in 2021. She was married previously to Calvin T. Ritchie.
She attended Spartansburg schools.
Julia worked for 18 years at Sylvania before moving to Tennessee where she worked as a machinist for Carrier Commercial Systems.
Julia enjoyed going for motorcycle and ultralight plane rides with her husband. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her two children, Karen Ritchie Hutnik of Titusville, and Dennis Ritchie of Titusville; grandchildren, Bobbie Jones, Nicole Vincent and husband Cory, Jason Johnson and wife Kate, Zach Nichols, Johnny Renninger and wife Bri, Hannah Ritchie and fiancé Joe, and Heather Ritchie; great grandchildren, Rhylie, Cooper, Blake, Harper, Cali, Carson, Kayden, Talon, Foster, and Sawyer; a sister, Sandra Kline and husband Leo of Spartansburg; three brothers, Gail Vanderhoof and wife Monica of Corry, and Ernest Vanderhoof of Spartansburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Julia was preceded in death by her former husband Calvin T. Ritchie; two brothers Kenneth and Richard Vanderhoof; three nephews, Robert Henton, David Vanderhoof, and Nathan Vanderhoof; a sister-in-law Sandy Vanderhoof; and a son-in-law Michael Hutnik.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc. 303 N. Washington St. Titusville on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at which time a funeral service will be conducted.
Interment will be at East Branch Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW DAV Fund 206 St. John St. Titusville, PA 16354 or to the Hydetown Vol. Fire Dept. 12666 Main St. Titusville, PA 16354.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com
