Robert Ancil Sansom, born to earth on June 26, 1936; borne to the arms of Jesus on Dec. 30, 2020. He died at Meadville Medical Center with Ann, his wife of 62 years, by his side.
Bob was born the oldest of four children to Ancil and Edna (Bancroft) Sansom in Centerville.
He spent 11 years at Bloomfield School in Lincolnville, but graduated from Townville High School in 1954. Bob took to driving truck. He met his soon-to-be wife, Ann Gulland, through his sister, Joquetta, and they married on May 10, 1958. Bob continued driving for 50 years, first for Rex Carpenter, then Hammermill, PPG and Holland. He loved driving and virtually had a roadmap in his head.
Bob was a hard worker. He enjoyed growing up on a farm and continued to have a love for tractors. Though often on the road, Bob maintained a healthy garden with the help of his six children. To relax, he enjoyed walks in the woods — seeing what God had grown there and teaching anyone accompanying how to identity trees and plants.
Having been raised in a Christian home, Bob gave his heart to the Lord as a teenager. Later, a critical juncture, the Lord touched his heart and later yet touched his body. For his remaining years he continued to grow in the Lord, becoming an increasingly loving husband and father.
In addition to his wife, Ann, of Centerville, he is survived by six children; Lori (Bob) Bunce, of Centerville, Mary (Ken) Williams, of Warren, Joe (Jewel) Sansom, of Brookville, Lisa (Rev. Tim) Maybray, of Titusville, Jenny (John) Burns, of Townville, and Steve (Tracey) Sansom, of Centerville; 18 grandchildren, Andrew (Jillian) Bunce, Bethany (Jason) Kontaxes, Megan (Steve) Resig, Josh (Laura) Williams, Tara (Aaron) Lewis, Brandon (Tiffany) Sansom, Zac Sansom, Hannah Sansom, Kayla (Darrick) Johnson, Emily (Brian) Bennett, Jacob (Katee) Bronson, Shana (Trent) Burchard, Leana Burns, Melanie Burns, Maria Burns, Abigail (Matt) Trypus, Lea Sansom and Faith Sansom; 19 great-grandchildren, and three sisters, Joquetta (George) Canfield, of Cambridge Springs, Sandy (Bruce) Smith, of Titusville, and Nancy Caldwell of Florida.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two granddaughters, Grace Ann Bronson and Sarah Bronson, and a great-grandson, Dylan Blake Lewis.
A private service with the family will be held at the Titusville Free Methodist Church, where he and his wife are members. His son-in-law, Pastor Tim Maybray, will officiate.
Interment will be in Union Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Free Methodist Church, 42490 State Hwy. 27, Titusville, Pa. 16354.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
