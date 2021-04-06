Alice L. Clough, 90, of Titusville, passed away on Friday morning April 2, 2021 at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Alice was born on Feb. 13, 1931 in Union City, a daughter of the late Lavern and Helen Jones Clough.
Helen was a graduate of the Union City High School and earned her nursing degree from Philadelphia General Hospital. She had served as a missionary nurse in Columbia, South America, under the Wycliffe Bible Translators working among the Camsa Indians. She had also been affiliated with the Healing Season for six years.
Alice was a member of the Titusville Free Methodist Church and of the Friends at the Senior Center. She enjoyed playing pinochle.
She is survived by a niece, Marsha Collins (Larry), of Cincinnati, Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews.
No public calling hours will be observed.
Private interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Union City.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements
