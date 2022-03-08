Mrs. Catherine M. “Cathy” Andrako Sutton, 65, of Titusville, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Cathy was born on Sept. 15, 1956, in Titusville to the late Joseph and Lillian Rose Andrako.
She was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1974.
Cathy was a homemaker and worked for a short time at the Arcade restaurant.
She was a member of the former PNA Club in Titusville.
Cathy is survived by three daughters, Pandi L. Ford, of Titusville, Tiffany Burger and husband, Chad, of Titusville, and Ashleigh D. Price, of Titusville; six grandchildren, Joseph Burger, Lily Burger, Logan Ford, Vicki Ford, Wesley Gray, and Zoey Atwood; two sisters, Nancy Chappel and husband, Dean, of Titusville and Teresa Feely and husband, Rick, of Titusville; a nephew, Christopher Chappel, and a niece, Devon Chappel.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Libbi R. Ford, and son-in-law, Charles Ford.
No public calling hours will be observed. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Inurnment will be at St. Walburga Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society at nationalmssociety.org/
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
