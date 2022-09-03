John Richard Reib, 79, passed away in York, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 29, 2022, after a short medical battle.
John was born in Titusville, Pa., to the late Glenn and Marian Reib. He was the fourth of five children; Zoa, Glenn Jr., Robert “Bob.” John “Dick,” and Elizabeth “Betty-Liz.” Except for Elizabeth, all members of this immediate family are deceased.
After devoting three years to the U.S. Army, John was discharged in 1964 to spend the better part of his life as a computer programmer in New York, Pennsylvania and Maryland, retiring in 2012 after a lengthy employment with the Social Security Administration. John was well-loved and respected by his neighbors and friends and was known for having a very funny sense of humor.
John is also survived by his only daughter, Sandra (Sandy) Reib Dysard; his granddaughter, Summer Dysard; Sandy’s mother, Diane Monte; his wife, Diane Hain Reib; a stepson, Nathan Hain; a stepdaughter, Christine Aument; his sister-in-law, Elaine Reib (wife of Robert); a niece, Roberta Munsell; nephews, Daniel Reib, David Starcher and Erik Starcher; a dog, Larimar, and a cat, Leo.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to SPCA of York, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, Pa. 17406, or to an animal shelter of your choice.
