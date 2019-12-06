Dale R. Howe Jr., 62, of Cheektowaga, New York, passed away Dec. 2, 2019.
He was born Aug. 12, 1957, in Pittsburgh, to Dale Sr. and the late Helen Howe.
He served in the U.S. Navy.
Worked at McKinney Drilling and at present Ferraro Pile and Shoring.
He married Penny Evans in 1992.
He is survived by four sons: Trevor, Walter, Jeremiah and Dale III, nine grandchildren, 1 great-granddaughter, 1 great-grandson, his father, Dale Sr., of Titusville, Sisters, Diane and Darlene, Brother David and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his dog, Harley.
He was a member of the Cheektowaga Masonic Lodge #1188 and Buffalo NY Shrine.
He was preceded in death by his mother; son, Daniel and granddaughter Hanna.
Services will be held at the American Legion in Titusville on Monday, at 11 a.m.
Interment will be held at a later date with burial at sea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.