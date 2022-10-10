Lance A. Bowes, 56, of Townville passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 30, 2022.
Lance was born on October 7, 1965, in Meadville to Lillian Smith Bowes and the late Hubert Bowes. He married Melissa A. Shreffler on October 1, 1994.
He was a graduate of Conneaut Lake High School, class of 1983, and earned a degree in geology from Clarion University.
Lance has been employed as a long-time district manager for the Venango County Conservation District.
He has been attending Little Cooley United Methodist Church. He was a member of AA for 30 years.
Lance had the ability to light up a room with a joke and touching the lives of all those who met him. He loved the outdoors hunting, fishing, and kayaking. He was a foodie but most importantly a loving husband, father, son, and brother.
He is survived by his wife, Melissa of Townville; his daughter, Samantha Whitmer and husband Jordan of Washington, PA; his mother, Lillian Bowes of Riverview, FL; 3 sisters, Karen Ress and husband Pat, Velta Bowes both of Riverview, FL, Lisa Bowes Stuart of Lexington, KY; a brother, Craig Bowes of Black Hills, SD; numerous nieces, nephews and life-long friends.
Lance was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Bowes.
Visitation will be at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, PA 16354, on Wednesday, October 5th from 11 to 12 with the funeral service to follow conducted by Rev. Harry Zurasky of the Little Cooley United Methodist Church.
Interment will be in Kingsley Cemetery, Townville.
Memorial contributions can be made to Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation in Lance’s memory. You can drop of any donation to the family, funeral home or online.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
