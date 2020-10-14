Edward K. Hilton, 57, of Centerville, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Ed was born on July 5, 1963, in Camillus, New York, a son of the late Richard and Ann Baillie Hilton. He was married to Alicia Macula on April 7, 1990, at New Windsor, New York.
Ed was a graduate of West Genesee High School in Camillus. He was also a graduate of Christ for the Nations Bible Institute in Dallas, Texas, Class of 1996, and a graduate of Zion Bible Institute in Barrington, Rhode Island, Class of 1998.
Ed was a veteran having served in the U.S. Air Force. He entered the service in 1982 and worked as a telecommunications system control specialist until his honorable discharge in 1986.
Ed had been employed with the Department of Human Services in Meadville for the past 19 years.
He is a member of the Life Springs Worship Center in Titusville, where he served on the worship team and played guitar.
Ed enjoyed fishing on Lake Erie, hunting, snowmobiling, camping, biking, traveling, canning, wine-making and was PADI certified in scuba diving.
Ed is survived by his wife, of Centerville; three children, Adina Hilton, of Pittsburgh, Annette Hilton, of Santa Barbara, California, and David Hilton ,of Centerville; a sister, Marie Hilton, of Marion, New York; two brothers, Richard Mark Hilton and wife, Michaele, of Marion, New York, Leo Hilton and wife, Jen, of Kennesaw, Georgia, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. following guidelines for COVID-19. A private service for the family will be conducted at the funeral home on Friday, with Pastor Bob Hawk, of Life Springs Worship Center, officiating.
Interment will be private.
The family asks that memorials be made to the funeral home.
If you wish to leave a memorial or condolence, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
