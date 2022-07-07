Jill Ellen Spence, 68, of Titusville, passed away Monday afternoon, July 4, 2022, at Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation following a 12-year battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
Jill Ellen was born on Aug. 19, 1953 at Mohawk, New York, a daughter of the late Kenneth and Elizabeth Petrie Young. She was married to Randall W. Spence on March 13, 1976 at Elma, New York.
Jill Ellen was a graduate of Paul Smith’s College in Paul Smiths, New York, earning an associate degree in Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management. She was last employed at the Titusville Area School District and previously at the AAA Travel Agency in Reno.
Jill Ellen always enjoyed spending her time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Randall, of Titusville; two children, Kerrie Phetteplace and husband, John, of New Port Richey, Florida and Elizabeth Sater, of Aspen, Colorado; a grandson, Keegan Skyler Phetteplace; a sister, Debra Lewis and husband, Larry, of Amherst, New York; a brother, Scott Young and wife, Dottie, of Maplewood, Missouri, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may attend a memorial service on Friday Aug. 19 at 4 p.m. at the Titusville Elks Club, 334 W. Central Ave., Titusville, Pa. 16354 and are invited to stay following the service until 7 p.m. for a time of food and fellowship.
The family asks that memorials may be made to the B.P.O. Elks Lodge No. 264, 334 W. Central Ave., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.