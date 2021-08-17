Ruth Ann Armstrong, 64, of Atlantic Ave., Franklin passed away on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 at her residence.
Ruth was born on May 15, 1957, in Titusville to the late Merle D. and Betty (Billig) Whitman. She married Richard H. “Rick” Armstrong, Jr. on Sept. 21, 1979 at St. James Episcopal Church in Titusville.
She was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1975, and attended Edinboro University.
Ruth was formerly employed by Northwest Savings bank in Titusville, Franklin and Tionesta for 29 years and was currently working at the Social Security office in Meadville.
She enjoyed gardening and loved animals, especially her cats, dogs and ducks. She and her husband used to be involved with civil war re-enactments, for which she would make replica dresses.
Her compassion, generosity and loving attitude will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Ruth is survived by a brother, Daniel Whitman and wife, Jeannette, of Grand Valley; nieces, Jennifer Orr and husband, Phil, of Guys Mills, Sara Zdarko and husband, Fred, of Centerville, Emily Morris and husband, Nate, of Titusville, and nephew, C.J. Lukach and wife, Allison, of Guys Mills.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. with the funeral service to follow.
Interment will be in Neilltown Cemetery.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
