Kenneth R. Acel, 68, of Titusville, passed on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Ken was born on April 11, 1952, in Titusville to Audrey (McIver) Acel and the late Samuel L. Acel, Jr. He married Susan (Smith) Acel on May 6, 2011.
He was a graduate of Townville High School.
Ken was formerly employed as a machinist by Joy Manufacturing in Franklin and Aetna Machine Shop in Cochranton.
He loved the outdoors, camping, fishing, hunting, kayaking, boating, riding bicycles and woodworking. He loved being around friends, his children and grandchildren. He also took great pride in caring for his parents the last several years while they lived at his home.
Ken is survived by his wife, Susan, of Titusville; his mother, Audrey, of Titusville; five children, Kyle Acel and wife, Heather, of Guys Mills, Korey Acel and wife, Jaime, of Georgia, Kevin Acel and companion, Dawn Hocking, of Michigan, Tammy Smith and companion, Jason Schneider, of Franklin, Ryan Acel and companion, Stacey Feltenberger, of Erie; 14 grandchildren, Austin, Elizabeth, Aubrey, Ashton, Adam, Alex, Andrew, Kevin Jr., Savannah, Kyah, Sarah, Ayden, Ali and Charli; two step children, Amanda Cressley and companion, David Copeland, of Cochranton, and Adam Cressley, of Jacksonville, North Carolina; and five stepgrandchildren, David, Dana, Leah, Daniel and Alaina.
He was preceded in death by his father, two brothers, Keith and David Acel, and two former wives, Carla Dempsey and Cheri Bloom.
Public visitation will be at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. following COVID-19 guidelines. A private service will be conducted for the family by Rev. Glen Van Cise of the Chapmanville Community Church.
Inurnment will be in Kerr Hill Cemetery.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
