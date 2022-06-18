Barry C. Johnson, 89, of Blakeslee Road, Spartansburg, Pa., died peacefully on Thursday, June 16, 2022 in the comfort of his home surrounded by family.
He was born on Aug. 12, 1932 in Smethport, Pa., a son of the late Russell and Emily McCoy Johnson.
Barry was raised and educated in Smethport and graduated from Smethport High School in 1950. After high school, he intermittently worked for Bell Telephone Company. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army and served for two years during the Korean Conflict and was discharged as a Corporal.
After his honorable discharge, Barry obtained a bachelors degree in science from Edinboro State Teachers College, where he played football throughout his college career. Once he finished his degree, he taught physics, chemistry and physical science at Spartansburg High School until they merged with Corry Area High School in 1973.
At Corry Area High School, he taught physical science until he retired in 1988 at age 56.
He belonged to the Ruffed Grouse Society and Trout Unlimited. He enjoyed raising and training english setters, grouse and woodcock hunting, fly fishing, taking float and fishing trips with friends and family, visiting with his local friends for coffee, playing eight-ball pool, ice skating and playing ice hockey on the family pond and loved listening for the woodcock to return every Spring. He was a voracious reader. Barry lived the life he wanted to live.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Foley Johnson, whom he married on June 2, 1956 in Smethport, at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church; son, Erik Johnson; three sisters; three brothers and one great-granddaughter, Luna.
Barry is survived by two daughters, Phyllis Anne Doman and her husband. Chris, of Minneapolis, Minnesota and Patricia L. McKellop and her husband, John, of Guys Mills; two sons, Matthew F. Johnson and his wife, Lisa, of Belleville, Pa. and A. Timothy Johnson and his wife, Nita Gehrig, of New Carlisle, Indiana; nine grandchildren, Kate, Megan, Kelly, Rachel, Grant, Erin, David, Neil and Laurel; four great-grandchildren, Bailey, Grayson, Jude and Waverly, and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Bracken Funeral Home, 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa. on Sunday, June 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. A Graveside Service will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery, Spartansburg, Pa. on Monday, June 20 at 11 a.m.
The family would like to thank Titusville Hospice, Home Instead Carepros and the many friends from the area who cared for Barry.
Memorials may be made to the Ruffed Grouse Society at ruffedgrousesociety.org, Trout Unlimited at gifts.tu.org or the Corry Public Library at 117 W. Washington St, Corry, Pa. 16407.
