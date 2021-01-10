We are deeply saddened to share the passing of Casey John Rogalski, 39, on Jan. 7, 2021 in Fountain Hills, Arizona. Casey fought stage IV Colon Cancer, with every ounce of strength he had and with Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior watching over him.
Casey was a loving father and husband. He cherished every moment he had with his children, Henry and Amelia. Whether taking them to school or a weekend of go-cart racing. He would never shy away from talking about how proud he was of his children and their accomplishments. Casey was a devoted husband to Megan for more than 13 years and often spoke about how Blessed he was that he shared so many great experiences with her.
Casey grew up in Titusville, Pennsylvania, the son of Charmaine and Eric Rogalski. As a product of Western Pennsylvania, he grew up with a passion for the outdoors, hunting and fishing with his dad. He enjoyed wrenching on old cars late into the night and pursuing his passion of auto racing. Ultimately, Casey turned his passion into his career in Scottsdale, Arizona working for ArrowLane Vintage Racing.
Casey was known for his stories, but he had a charm to his story telling that made you feel as though you were there with him, even if you didn’t know him. His spirit was infectious and he knew just how to lift the mood in a room. Casey would never want his friends and family to mourn his departure, but celebrate the way he made you feel.
Casey is survived by his wife Megan, children Henry (10) and Amelia (8); grandmother Patricia Wiatrowski, mother Charmaine Rogalski (Wiatrowski), father Eric Rogalski; sister Molly Gaydos (Rogalski), brother-in-law John Gaydos and nephew Thomas Gaydos. Mother-in-law Deborah Vinopal (Marcum), father-in-law Tom Vinopal; brother-in-law Christopher Vinopal, sister-in-law Amanda Vinopal (Scholl) and sister-in-law Katie Vinopal. Many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. There will be no public services due to COVID-19. An online memorial will be available at www.messingermortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that a donation be made to Phoenix Cancer Support Network www.pcsnetwork.org, Hospice of the Valley www.hov.org, or a cancer organization of your choosing. Condolences can be mailed to: The Rogalski Family, 478 East Boston Mills Road, Hudson, Ohio 44236.
