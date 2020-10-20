James L. Stephens, 59, of Centerville, passed away on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 unexpectedly at his residence.
He was born on July 31, 1961 in Titusville, a son of Clifford W. Stephens and Frances K. Kalkbrenner Stephens.
He attended Maplewood High School, as well as Tryonville United Methodist Church and Church of Christ in Titusville.
James loved everything Elvis and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He loved his family, especially his nieces and nephews, and will be known as a man of great faith. He was a miracle of life. When he was born, James only had a 5% chance of living and was the second oldest person in the United States with Spina Bifida. He was loved by everyone who had the opportunity to know him.
James is survived by his long time companion, Deborah A. Durst, of Centerville; his mother, Kay Stephens, of Centerville; a sister, Lynda K. Bullock, of Meadville; four brothers, Bob Stephens and his wife, Carmen, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Bryan S. Stephens, of Centerville, Michael Myers and his wife, Melissa, of Pittsburgh, and Joseph Myers and his companion, Tracy, of Pittsburgh; 17 nieces and nephews; 18 great-nieces and nephews; one uncle, Archie Kalkbrenner, of Centerville; and three aunts, Alice Palmer, of California, Dorothy Cleland, of Centerville, and Donna Peeples, of Ohio; paternal aunt, Dixie Edwards and paternal uncle, Willis Stephens.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clifford W. Stephens; maternal grandparents, Joe and Jenny Kalkbrenner; paternal grandparents, George and Bertha Stephens; a brother, Daryl Stephens and several aunts and uncles.
Family and friends are invited to a drive-thru visitation at Tryonville Cemetery, Five Corners Road, Centerville, on Wednesday, Oct. 21 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19 concerns it is asked you please stay in your automobile and pay your respects to the family as you pass through the cemetery.
Burial will take place in Tryonville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested in James’ memory to Shriners Hospital for Children, 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, Pa. 16505 (shrinershospitalsforchildren.org)
Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on James’ Book of Memories online at warrenfh.com.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 33353 N. Main Street, Townville.
