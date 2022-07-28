Rose M. Huffman, 85, of Grand Valley, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Rose was born on Sept. 19, 1936, in Farmers Valley, Pa., to the late Jesse and Ruth Higgins Raught. She married Ronald H. Huffman on July 20, 1957, in Centerville.
She was a graduate of Smethport High School.
Rose was a homemaker and worked at GTE Sylvania and Warren County School District as a teacher’s aide until her retirement.
She was a member of Titusville Alliance Church.
Rose enjoyed gardening, crocheting, baking and being with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald, of Grand Valley; four children, Kim Oviatt and husband, Mike, of Titusville, David Huffman and husband, Dan, of Selinsgrove, Pa., Joseph Huffman and wife, Cathy, of Grand Valley, and Janie Maynard and husband, Jeff, of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina; 14 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; a sister, Violet May Sucanovich, of Bradford; a brother, Dr. Joseph Raught and wife, Dorothy, of New Wilmington, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, William J. “Bill” Huffman.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Titusville Alliance Church, with pastor Leroy Learn officiating.
Inurnment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Titusville Alliance Church, 520 West Central Avenue, Titusville, Pa. 16354.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
