Mark A. See, 61, of Titusville, went to be with his Lord and Savior, on Friday, October 28, 2022, at his residence.
Mark was born on April 9, 1961, in Titusville to the late Esmond and Rose Marie Rose See. He was previously married to the former Ann English.
Mark was a self-employed dairy farmer his entire life.
He attended New Beginnings Church of God in Meadville.
Mark enjoyed spending time with his family & friends, especially his grandkids who were the light of his life. He also enjoyed running Beagles and competing in the PA Beagle Gundog Association trials for many years. He was the former President of the Oil Creek Beagle Club as well as a judge for the PBGA.
He is survived by his three daughters, Laura King and husband Shawn of Meadville, Megan Taylor and husband Aaron of New Castle, Rachael Rubaker and husband Ryan of Centerville; six grandchildren, Audrey King, Cole Taylor, Grace, Jenna, Mariah, and Duke Rubaker; three brothers, Edward See and wife Julie, Richard See and wife Vicki, and Robert See all of Titusville; three sisters, Joan Nichols, Margaret Black, Beverly Young and husband Bill all of Titusville; a sister-in-law, Rose See; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, William “Bill” See and Victor “Butch” See; two sisters, Patricia Henderson and Ruth See.
A graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, at 11:00 a.m. at Union Cemetery.
Inurnment will be at Union Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Gordon Garrett Funeral Home Inc. 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, PA 16354 or on Mark’s tribute page at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
