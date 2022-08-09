Margaret Edna Ralston Vroman (Mickey) passed away on Sunday evening, Aug. 7, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Sept. 8, 1943, to Floyd and Helen (VanCise) Ralston. She graduated from Titusville High School, Class of 1961 and she married Charles W. Vroman on Aug. 19, 1961.
Mickey formerly worked at GTE Sylvania and was also a personal caregiver for many years.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 61 years, and three children; Charles E. (Sharon) Vroman, of Centerville, Brian C. (Alexa) Vroman, of Centerville, and Dawnya H. (William) Willis, of Spartansburg. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren; Charles A. (Darcie) Vroman, of Waterford, Nicholas (Amanda) Vroman, of Centerville, Jaymes (Stephanie) Vroman, of Waterford, Brianne (Cody) Wakefield, of Centerville, Benjamin (Joetta) Vroman, of Centerville, Alisa (Luke) Mailliard, of Titusville, Noah (Jenna) Vroman, of Union City, Angel Vroman, of Centerville, Amaya Willis, of Spartansburg, and Jaymin Willis, of Spartansburg. She is further survived by 16 great-grandchildren and a brother, Floyd (Joyce) Ralston.
Mickey was a member of Rometown Community Church and enjoyed helping with church dinners, running the Kids Club Store and filling shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child. She also enjoyed bowling, bingo, crafts and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her family will always remember Christmas and Easter celebrations, as she loved to give to others.
Family and friends may call on Thursday, Aug. 11, from 6 - 8 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 12, from 10 - 11 a.m. at Rometown Community Church, 44364 Harrison Road, Spartansburg, Pa. 16434. The funeral service will be conducted by Pastor Tim Harger at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12 at the church.
Interment will be at Covenanter Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Rometown Community Church to benefit the Operation Christmas Child Ministry, 44364 Harrison Road, Spartansburg, Pa. 16434.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
