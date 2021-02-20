Janet C. Webber, 83, of Titusville, passed away Saturday morning Feb. 20, 2021 at her home.
Janet was born on Jan. 27, 1938 in Titusville, a daughter of the late Perry and Edith Childs Christy. She was married to Laurince Webber on Feb. 12, 1972 in Titusville.
She was a graduate of Colestock High School, class of 1955. Janet had been employed for a number of years at the former Cytemp Specialty Steel Corp.
She was a member of the Titusville Wesleyan Methodist Church where she had volunteered in many capacities for a number of years. She enjoyed watching birds and wildlife. She mostly enjoyed spending time with her family.
Janet is survived by her husband, of Titusville; a sister-in-law, Thelma Christy, of Pleasantville; nieces, Gayle Christy, of Titusville, Nancy Hill and husband, Jack, of St. Louis, Missouri, and Sherri Gifford and husband, Steve, of Salem, Ohio; a nephew, Robert Christy and wife, Rene, of Pleasantville; a goddaughter, Monica Antill, of Titusville; several great nieces and great nephews; and numerous cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Rev. James C. Christy.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, PA 16354 on Wednesday from noon to 2:00 p.m. at which time the funeral service will be conducted with Rev. Robert Luther and Rev. Scott Bennett officiating.
Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made to AseraCare Hospice 12664 Route 19 South Waterford, PA 16441.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
