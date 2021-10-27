Ray Rex Henry, 88, of Jamestown, North Carolina, passed away of a stroke on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
He had been a long-time resident of Bemus Point, New York.
In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his siblings, Terry, Linda and Larry, and two granddaughters, Tracy Ecklund, and Danielle Henry.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Larson Henry and their eight children; Suzanne Valyer (Les), William Henry (Jan), Krista Wilson (Scot), Mary Johnson (Ivan), Elaine Wescoat-Lambert (Ron), Peggy Zionts (Keith), Lori Ecklund (Doug), and Philip Henry (Brenda); 18 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. He is survived by sister, Gail Werner.
Details of the memorial service may be found at cumbyfuneral.com.
