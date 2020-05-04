Mr. Ronald D. Hopwood, 93, of Titusville, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at his residence.
Ron was born on Sept. 23, 1926 in Titusville to the late Garwood D. and Eleanor Chilcott Hopwood. He married JoAnn E. Miller on June 17, 1950 at St. Titus Church. She preceded him in death on July 7, 2006.
He was a graduate of Titusville High School, class of 1944. He also attended Bryant and Stratton Institute in Buffalo for two years.
Ron was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He served with the 81st Division and the 11th Airborne Division. He volunteered for the paratroopers, was a company clerk and a technician fourth grade. He served from Dec. 7, 1944 to Nov. 22, 1946. He was in the Philippines and Japan. He received the Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon; Philippines Liberation Ribbon with the Bronze Star; Army Occupation Medal; World War II Victory Ribbon and Good Conduct Medal.
He worked for 40 years at Universal Cyclops Specialty Steel Corp. as a heater on the 10- inch mill. He was a member and past president of the Quarter Century Club.
He was a member of St. Titus Church, and former Eucharist Minister there. He was a life member of the B.P.O Elks Lodge #264 and past Exalted Ruler in 1958; a member of the Cleo J. Ross American Legion Post 368, life member of Bruce Shorts VFW Post 5958 and Knights of Columbus Council 492.
Ron enjoyed golfing, bowling, coin and stamp collecting, card playing, was an avid Steelers and Pirates fan and loved being with his family and friends.
Ron is survived by his daughter, Dianne McCandless and husband, Tim, of Titusville; a granddaughter, Erin McCandless, of Erie and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, William H. Hopwood.
Due to coronavirus restrictions, services will be private to the family.
Interment will be at St. Catharines Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Titus Church, 513 W. Main St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Ron’s special team of caregivers; Amy, Shelly, Penny, Bob and Abby. This journey would not have been possible without you.
