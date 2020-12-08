Mrs. Patricia A. Shreffler, 92, of Pleasantville, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Patricia was born on Feb. 1, 1928, in Oil City to the late Floyd and Anna M. Turk Daugherty. She married Wayne B. “Mike” Shreffler on June 8, 1946, in Rouseville. He preceded her in death on June 17, 1984.
She attended Oil City High School.
Patricia was a homemaker and enjoyed going for long car rides, spending time with her family, especially her great-grandchildren, and had a very close bond with her great-great-grandson, Gage.
She is survived by a son, David Shreffler and companion, Rhonda Eck, of Spartansburg; two daughters, Kathleen Galmish and Pam Ames and husband, Carl, both of Pleasantville; five grandchildren, Mark Ames, Shane Shreffler, Alex Shreffler, Todd Galmish and Chris Galmish; eight great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Mike Daugherty and wife, Marge, of Seneca, and two nephews.
Patricia was preceded in death by an infant son, Larry Shreffler, and a son-in-law, Ronald Galmish.
No public calling hours will be observed.
Interment will be at Plummer Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, 2115 W. 38th St,, Erie, Pa. 16508 or donate3.cancer.org.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
