William J. Cook, 63, of 217 E. Central Ave., Titusville, and formerly of Pleasantville, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the Meadville Medical Center.
William was born on Sept. 10, 1957 in Oil City to the late Billie J. and Shirley (Kitelinger) Cook. He attended Titusville area schools.
William was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He entered the service on Sept. 1, 1976 in Pittsburgh and was honorably discharged on Feb. 23, 1978 at Ft. Hood, Texas with the rank of SP4.
He was employed by several machine shops in the area and for Jake Phillips.
William was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting guns and watching the outdoor channel. He especially loved playing his scratch-off lottery tickets.
He is survived by two brothers; Gene Cook and wife, Kim, of Bethpage, Tennessee, and Mark Cook, of Findley Lake, New York; eight sisters, Kathy Hicks and husband, Bud, of Erie, Shirley Wynn and husband, Charles, of Westmoreland, Tennessee, Janice Powless, of Corry, Judy Gordon, of Jamestown, Pennsylvania, Nancy Garlow, of Corry, Darlene Warren and husband, Gary, of Westfield, New York, Ginger Wilcox and husband, Scott, of Elgin, Cindy Dellahoy and husband, Mike, of Jamestown, New York, and numerous nieces and nephews.
William was preceded in death by a sister, Leslie Cook. No services are being observed.
lnurnment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
