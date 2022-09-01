Maverick James Gilson, 5 months old, of Hydetown, passed away suddenly on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Titusville Area Hospital.
Maverick was born in Meadville, on March 21, 2022, a son of Dakota James Gilson and Laura Noelle Snyder.
Maverick was the happiest smiling baby that loved his Mickey Mouse.
In addition to his parents, Maverick is survived by his maternal grandmother, Fawn Wright and maternal step grandfather, Donald Bishop, both of Mercer; paternal grandmother, Julie Gilson, of Titusville; paternal grandfathers, Larry Gilson, of Hydetown, and Calvin Trojack, of Titusville; paternal great-grandmother, Cindy Gilson, of Hydetown; maternal great-grandmothers, Carrie Wright, of Pittsburgh, and Trudy Mills, of Ohio; several aunts and uncles, including Mackenzie Tatters, Julie-Anne Snyder, Amber Gilson, and Anthony Gilson, all of Hydetown.
Maverick was preceded in death by maternal great-grandfathers, James Wright, and Garry Mills; paternal great-grandfather, Keith Gilson, and uncle, Chris Mcmahan.
Family and friends will gather from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Titusville Moose Lodge, 614 W. Central Ave., Titusville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stephen P. Mizner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 404 Chestnut St., Meadville.
Share a memory or condolence at miznerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.