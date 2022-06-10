Rosemary Beth Brink Winton (June 10, 1956) passed away in her East Tennessee home on May 30, 2022.
Rosemary was an active participant in the Titusville community. She served many volunteer roles at First United Methodist Church including the children’s ministry, youth ministry and directed multiple handbell choirs. She was an active member of Love In The Name of Christ, Wesley Woods Camping Ministry, directed a community handbell choir and taught piano for many years.
Rosemary was a brave cancer survivor and brought encouragement and hope to many others through her story. Rosemary sought to bring joy and betterment to those around her and wanted people to know they are “God’s Favorite.”
Rosemary was proceeded in death by her parents, Frederick “Ted,” and Geraldine “Gerri” Brink. She is survived by her loving husband, Dennis Winton; three children and their spouses, Bridget and Herb Armstrong, Corey and Christy Winton, and Neri ErinMichelle and Les Beaver; nine grandchildren and two step-grandchildren; her three siblings, Jeanne Shrout, Dennis Brink and Susan Brink, as well as nieces, nephews and other family members.
A celebration of life service will be held July 3, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church. All are welcome. Gifts in memorial can be made to Love In the Name of Christ.
