Janet L. Frutiger, 71, of Townville, passed away Sunday evening, Feb. 28, 2021 at her home.
Janet was born on Feb. 24, 1950, in Titusville, a daughter of the late Elmer and Marjorie DeRemer Marvin. She was married to George A. Frutiger on June 14, 1970, at Troy Center United Methodist Church.
Janet was a graduate of Townville High School, Class of 1968, and a graduate of beauty school. She had been self-employed as a beautician for a number of years, and retired from Maplewood Elementary School as a custodian.
Janet was a member of the Troy Center United Methodist Church and a member of the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing bingo, gardening, flowers, fishing and spending time with her granddaughters.
She is survived by her husband, George, of Townville; two children, Tammy Keener, of Townville and George A. Frutiger Jr. and wife, Michelle, of Townville; five grandchildren, Kylie, Taylor, Josie, Tiffany and Tasha; a great-granddaughter, Ariana; sister, Patricia Sites and husband, Bobby, of Dover, Delaware; a sister-in-law, Janet Marvin, of Guys Mills, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert, David and Bruce Marvin.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and attend the funeral service there on Thursday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Glen Van Cise, pastor of the Chapmanville Community Church, officiating.
Interment will be in Troy Center Cemetery.
The family asks that memorials be made to the Chapmanville Community Church, 1043 LeBoeuf Trail Rd., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
