Mrs. Sylvia M. Flanagan, 81, formerly of Titusville, passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at The Bud and Donna Somers Hospice House in Sebring, Florida.
Sylvia was born on June 28, 1940, in Titusville to the late Harley and Verna Wright Murphy. She married Joseph F. Flanagan on June 10, 1961, in Pleasantville.
She was a graduate of Pleasantville High School, Class of 1959.
Sylvia was employed as a nurse’s aide, and then at GTE Sylvania until 1964. In 1970 she started her in-home day care, which ran until 1996.
She was attended the Titusville Wesleyan Methodist Church.
Sylvia enjoyed baking for her family and friends, crafts, reading, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Joe, of Sebring, Florida; two daughters, Cindy Phillips and husband, Stephen Feltenberger, of Titusville, and Susan Wentz and husband, Kerry, of Guys Mills; a stepson, Jamie Flanagan and wife, Anna, of Erie; five grandchildren, Jennifer Phillips, Mariah Flanagan, Maggie Flanagan, Kamron Wentz and Kyleigh Wentz; two sisters, Flora Harvey, of Hydetown, and Verna Nefstead, of Centerville; two brothers, Fred Murphy, of Centerville, and Timothy Murphy, of Titusville; a sister-in-law, Arlene Murphy, of Townville, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant brother and sister, and three brothers, William, James and Harley Murphy.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., Titusville on Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. and attend a funeral there on Friday at 11 a.m., with Rev. Scott Bennett officiating.
Interment will be at Jerusalem Corners Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Bud and Donna Somers Hospice House, 1110 Hammock Rd., Sebring, Florida 33870 or chaptershealth.org/for-volunteers-donors/personal-giving.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
