Mrs. Ida M. Shaffer, 97, of Titusville, passed away Sunday morning Jan. 5, 2020 following an extended illness.
Ida was born on Dec. 1, 1922 in Titusville, a daughter of the late William and Mildred Farren Miller. She was married to Charles D. “Duff” Shaffer, Sr. on Feb. 18, 1940 in Falconer, New York. He preceded her in death on Dec. 16, 2005.
Ida was a former member of the Breedtown Baptist Church and a current member of the Hydetown Baptist Church.
She enjoyed square dancing with her husband and was a member of the Oil City Shin Diggers Club. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband in their camper trailer to many of the states.
Ida is survived by the following children; Ellen Booth and husband Don, Charles Shaffer, Jr. and wife Kathleen, John Shaffer and wife Sharon, and Ronald Shaffer, all of Titusville; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Beverly Jean Shaffer; four brothers, William, Earl, Robert and Leroy Miller; and six sisters, Margaret Beers, Clementine “ Tine” Mott, Flossie Miller, Mildred Scott, Martha Alcorn and Mabel Anderson.
Friends may call at the Hydetown Baptist Church 12749 Main St. in Hydetown on Wednesday from 10 - 11 a.m. at which time the funeral service will be conducted with Rev. Jeff Sterling officiating.
Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Cherrytree Township.
The family asks that memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurses Association of Venango County, 491 Allegheny Blvd. Franklin, PA 16323.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home located at 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, Pa., is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
