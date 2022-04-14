Anna Seeley Cartney, 84, of 517 N. Washington Street, reached the end of life’s journey on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Ann logged thousands of miles along its winding pathways. She was born on May 21, 1937, in Enterprise, the 11th child of the late Burton and Blanche (Wright) Seeley’s 22 children.
She attended Enterprise School and was a member of the Enterprise Methodist Church. On June 21, 1958, she married the late Michael E. Cartney, of Titusville, the ninth of 14 children of the late John N. and Marion (O’Brien) Cartney.
Ann was a devoted wife and caring mother and a kind, faithful and trusted friend to all she knew or encountered. Known as “The Cookie Lady” to many, she expressed her love to family and friends through sharing her homemade cookies, candies, pies and cakes. Ann was an exercise enthusiast, a 56-year member of the YMCA, who religiously attended classes, garnering attendance awards and kept powering through classes until November 2021, shortly before her illness.
Her other well-known moniker “The Walker” was earned through years of daily walking the streets of Titusville and to Drake Well beginning in the 1980s. She whole-heartedly participated in and raised funds for “Walk for the Cure” for many years.
She is survived by four sons; Michael E. Cartney Jr. (wife Marcie), of Bakersfield, California, Thomas O. Cartney II (husband J.C. Soto), of Santa Ana, California, Steven R. Cartney, of Long Meadow, Massachusetts and Gregory S. Cartney, of Durham, North Carolina; two grandsons, Sean M. Cartney (wife Sarah), of Bakersfield, California and Patrick O. Cartney and husband Benjamin Brandt, of Miami Shores, Florida; one much loved and treasured great-granddaughter, Magnolia Cartney, of Bakersfield, California; three brothers, Jackson Seeley, Donald Seeley and Herbert Seeley; five sisters, Virginia Hubert, Alta Webber, Shirley Beers, Gloria Grow and Alice Jones, and many nieces and nephews.
Ann was preceded in death by nine sisters, Stella Millard, Marian Paden, Daisy Jones, Margaret Wakefield, Phillis Keyes, Nina Mitchell, Charlotte Gustafson, Marilyn Seeley and Thelma Mellin; four brothers, Burton, Richard, Harold and Bob Seeley.
She is also survived by her Cartney sister-in-law sisters, Helen Cartney, Sue Cartney, Patty Cartney and Mary Carol Cartney.
Honoring her wishes, a private burial will be conducted at St. Catharine’s Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held at Cross Creek Resort on Monday, April 18 between the hours of 3 and 7 p.m. Family and friends are invited to share refreshments and are asked to bring memories to share.
Donations in her name can be made to the Titusville YMCA and the City of Hope
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
