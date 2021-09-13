David J. Fink, 42, of Titusville, passed away on Sunday evening, Sept. 12, 2021 at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.
David was born on May 1, 1979, in Oil City, a son of Bernard Fink and the late Elva Knight Fink. He was married to Amanda Wagner on June 6, 2009 in Titusville.
David had attended the Titusville Wesleyan Methodist Academy.
He had been employed at HomerWood Hardwood Flooring for the past 13 years.
David enjoyed woodworking, hunting and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his father, of Oil City; his wife, Amanda Wagner Fink, of Titusville; three children, Isaiah Myers, Shaylynn Myers and Gaven Wagner, all of Titusville; three grandchildren, Willow Lintz, John Kellerman and Anthony Myers; a sister, Hazel Brown and husband, Charles, of Titusville; nieces, Sarah Brown, Rachel Brown, Makayla Tucker, Amber Graves, Chloe Graves, Ohana Hannah and Eznerae Hannah; a nephew, Robert Tucker; several cousins and an aunt.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. at which time the funeral service will be conducted with Rev. Jonathan Bell, of the Franklin Wesleyan Methodist Church officiating.
The family asks that memorials be made to the funeral home.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
