Rochelle Annette (Davison) Seuffer, 51, of Greencastle, Pennsylvania, passed away Oct. 9, 2019, in her home after a courageous battle against cancer.

Born Jan. 12, 1968, in Meadville, she was the daughter of Robert and Donna (Wise) Davison of Guys Mills.

She was a graduate of the Maplewood High School, Guys Mills, with the Glass of 1986.

Rochelle was employed as a program analyst for Citi Bank, Hagerstown, Maryland, and worked up until her illness.

She was passionate about participating with the March of Dimes Organization as well as participating in Earth Day events that gave her an excuse to be out gardening. She was a talented seamstress and found great joy in decorating cakes for the family events.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is survived by four children, Jessica Condit Roles and her husband, David, of Austin, Texas; Robyn Hickey and her husband, James, of Greencastle; Alexandra Bushee and her husband, Trey, of Oceanside, California; and Jesse James Seuffer of Greencastle; six grandchildren, Cole, Ian, Bronson, Alejandro, McKenna and Declan; four siblings, Robert Davison and his wife, Branda; Ronald Davison and his wife, Tammy; Pamela Davison and her fiancé, David Sterling; and Randy Davison and his wife, Kimberly; and a number of nieces and nephews.

At 2 p.m. on Oct. 26, there will be a Celebration of Life service at Lyona Bible Church, 28825 Lyona Road, Guys Mills, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the March of Dimes at marchofdimes.org, or to the Cumberland Valley Breast Care Alliance, at thecvbca.com/donate.html.

Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, Greencastle, is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.