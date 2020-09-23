John Henry Seep died on Sept. 21, 2020.
He was the husband of the late Margaret C.; dear father of Ralph (Dottie), of Arnold, Maryland, Mark, of Williamsville, New York, Michael (Lisa), of Lake Charles, Gregory (Deborah), of Albany, New York and the late Frank M. Seep; grandfather of Jessica Seep Ekholm (Chris), Jeremy (Stephanie), John, Susan, Matthew, Amy Seep Ernst (Cody), Kari, Lori and Joseph Seep; brother of the late Frank Wood and Ellen Wood James.
There was no prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
John graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in Titusville, Gannon College in Erie and the University of Detroit Mercy in Detroit, Michigan with a bachelors degree in chemical engineering.
He served in WWII in the 81st Infantry Division; Asiatic-Pacific Theater earning multiple medals, commendations, stars, ribbons and Honorable Service.
He worked for 40 years in chemical engineering, retiring from Occidental Chemical after 30 years. The company locations include Niagara Falls, Buffalo, Schenectady, New York and Luling, Louisiana.
John was a devoted husband and father noted for his kindness. Share your condolences at denglerrobertspernafuneral.com.
