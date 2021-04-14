Philip Glenn Bunce, 70, of Troy Center, passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Meadville Medical Center.
He was born on Nov. 19, 1950 in Meadville, a son of Theodore G. Bunce and Marjorie Paden Bunce. He married Ronda S. Lewis on March 2, 1978. She survives.
He was a 1968 graduate of Townville High School. A welder by trade, he was employed with the Greater Pennsylvania Carpenters Union of Pittsburgh and retired from Joy Machinery in Franklin.
Phil was a member of Titusville Masonic Lodge #754, the Zem Zem Shrine of Erie and Troy Center United Methodist Church.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping and feeding birds and wildlife. Phil enjoyed driving his Gator around the family homestead, where he and his wife Ronda built their home. He also enjoyed lunch dates with his granddaughter.
Phil was known to enjoy a taste of good scotch or bourbon with his close and dear friends.
In addition to his loving wife, Ronda, he is survived by a daughter, Fawn S. Vergona and her husband, Michael; a granddaughter, Madison G. Vergona, all of Troy Center; a sister, Martha M. Miller and her companion, Jim Kuhn, of Titusville; a brother, Robert “Bob” Bunce and his wife, Lori, of Troy Center; numerous brother and sister in-laws, several nieces and nephews, several great-nieces and great-nephews and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and many close friends.
Family and friends are welcome to call on Thursday, April 15, 2021 from noon to 2 p.m. at Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 33353 N. Main Street, Townville. A private family Memorial Service will follow with Pastor Frank Weingard, of Troy Center United Methodist Church, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Phil’s memory to Shriners Hospitals for Children - Erie, 1645 W. 8th Street, Erie, Pa. 16505.
Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Philip’s Book of Memories online at warrenfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.