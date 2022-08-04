Robert A. (Bob) Mangini, 80, of Sun Lakes, Arizona, passed away surrounded by loving family and friends on July 31, 2022, from complications brought on by a long-term illness.
Bob was born in Warren, Pa., on May 8, 1942, son of the late Robert F. and Ella (Daley) Mangini. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Margaret (Maggie) Zelinski and his two sons and daughters-in-law; Robert A. Mangini Jr. (Kim) and Rocco A. Mangini (Vanessa). He is also survived by his sisters, Sue Aubin and Kathleen Allen (Rob) and his brother, James (Suzanne). He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Normand Aubin.
In addition to numerous nieces and nephews, Bob is survived by five grandchildren; Sophia, Roman, Macie, Max and A.J. Mangini.
Bob graduated from Titusville High School, Class of 1960, after which he joined the U.S. Army serving for three years at several Army posts as an X-ray technician attached to the 85th Evacuation Hospital. After his Army discharge on Aug. 19, 1963, Bob worked in sales.
He married Maggie on Aug. 22, 1964, and they moved to New Jersey and later, Meadville, where Bob worked again in sales positions. In 1973, he changed his career path through the purchase of the Ram’s Head Steak House located in the historic Oil Region of Pennsylvania, equidistant from Titusville, Franklin and Oil City. He led the development of Ram’s Head in becoming a popular and successful enterprise.
After selling the Ram’s Head in 1976, Bob and his family relocated to Tempe, Arizona where he continued in sales as a carpet representative for North Brothers, INC. of Phoenix. In the early 1980s, Bob earned his real estate license and joined Pennington Homes as an agent for new home sales and community developments in Scottsdale and Chandler, Arizona.
In 1980, Bob earned his real estate broker’s license and went in partnership as co-owner of Century 21 distinguished properties in Scottsdale, retiring in 2004. Bob was a sports enthusiast. Having served as co-captain of his high school football team in his senior year, he became a lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers fan. In addition, he became an avid golfer, playing on various Arizona courses as well as other famous venues - Pebble Beach, Oakmont, and others. His love of sports became a legacy to his sons and family.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 at Tempe Mortuary Chapel, 405 E. Southern Avenue, Tempe, Arizona. Following the service, family and friends are welcome to a celebration of life in honor of Bob Mangini at a nearby venue: Netta Cheta’s, 3224 S. Mill Avenue, Tempe, Arizona (NW corner of Mill and Southern).
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Robert A. Mangini to the Titusville Alumni Association, 302 E. Walnut Street, Titusville, Pa. or to a charity of your choice.
The family is especially thankful to the medical support which helped give Bob many extra years of life, in which he enjoyed his family and friends, and especially the gift of seeing his grandchildren grow and develop through childhood up to and beyond their teens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.