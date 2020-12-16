Mrs. Helen L. Sines, 87, of Pleasantville, passed away on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie.
Sines was born on Feb. 27, 1933, in Oil City to the late Glenn E. and Winifred (Carnahan) Kope. She married Donald M. Sines, who preceded her in death on March 19, 2010.
Helen attended Titusville Area Schools and obtained her GED in 1973.
She was a member of the Pleasantville Community Church.
Helen enjoyed reading, watching her television shows and loved being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by three sons, Daryl Nester, of Pleasantville, Van Nester, of Green Cove Springs, Florida, and Monte Nester and wife, Lauri, of Grand Valley; nine grandchildren, Ashley Caldwell Fox (who Helen raised) and husband, Ben, of Pomfret, Maryland, Van Nester Jr., Nicholas Caldwell, Sheila Caldwell and companion, Chad Tarleton, Jennifer Oakes and companion, Shawn Tuller, Arriona Brown and companion, William Ramos, Fireray Nester, all of Titusville, Nash Nester and companion, Olivia Horner, of Warren, and Alexandrea Nester and companion, Alex Mayer, of Erie; 15 great-grandchildren, a brother, Glenn Kope and wife, Shirley, of Utica, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Helen was preceded in death by a daughter, Marla Caldwell, four brothers and four sisters.
A graveside service will be conducted for family and friends on Friday, Dec. 18 at 12:30 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery, Pleasantville, with Rev. Shawn Jacobson, of the Pleasantville Community Church, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
