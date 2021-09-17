Mr. Lloyd R. Jackson, 77, of Pineville Road, Grand Valley passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Lloyd was born on May 6, 1944 at the family homestead in Grand Valley. He was the son of the late Louis and Genevieve (Stroup) Jackson. He married Penny Stokes on July 31, 1965 in Titusville. Penny preceded him in death on Nov. 20, 2013.
He owned and operated Jackson Logs and Lumber. During those years he also worked for Glenn Davis of Chapmanville, Norton’s Lumber in Tidioute and the Titusville Dairy.
Lloyd was a former member of the Titusville Moose and Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW.
He enjoyed going to car shows, auctions, fairs, taking long car rides, listening to the live music on Monday evenings in Scheide Park, as well as, Sunday polka on 102.1 Bigfoot Country, playing golf, pool, shuffle board and hunting.
Lloyd is survived by his children, Andrew Jackson and wife, Angela, Evelyn Tracy and husband, Todd, Lori Bargar and husband, William, all of Titusville; grandchildren, Christina Ward and husband, Isaac, Tiffany McElhinny and companion, Matthew, Cody Jackson and wife, Tefanie, Courtney Tracy and companion, Brent, Brandon Tracy, Wesley Tracy and wife, Alison, Tabithia Johnson and companion, Jeremy, Bethany St. John, Brandon Bargar, Caleb Williams, Jessica Bargar and companion, Greg; several great-grandchildren; a sister, Darlene Grove, of Titusville; a special niece, Lori Watts, of Kelloggsville, Ohio, and many nieces, nephews, and his best friend and companion, his pug dog “RED.”
He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Amanda Jones; a great-grandson, Gabriel Ward; his brothers, Richard, Chuck, Walt, Ronald “Gene” and John Jackson, and a sister, Janet Knox.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted from the funeral home on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Tim Harger, of the Rometown Community Church officiating.
Interment will be in Neilltown Cemetery.
If you would like to make a memorial contribution in Lloyd’s name, they can be made to the funeral home at the above address.
Condolences to the family can be done online at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
