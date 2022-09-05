Sandra (Sandy) J. Johnson Madden, 79, of Titusville, went to be with her Lord peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. She was at home while on hospice surrounded by her family. She fought MDS/leukemia with courage, strength and dignity to the very end.
Sandy was born on July 1, 1943, in Titusville, to the late Raymond C. and Harriet (Ruth) Emerson Johnson. She married Robert F. Madden in Nashville, Tennessee on Jan. 18, 2013.
She worked as the church secretary for 14 years at the Tionesta United Methodist Church in Tionesta, Pa., and retired from the Forest/Warren Children and Youth Services in Tionesta, Pa. after 20 years of service.
She attended the Diamond United Methodist Church and was a member of the YWCA, and supportive member of the Titusville Hospital Auxiliary.
Sandy was very loved by her family and friends. She was always willing to help anyone. Sandy especially loved her grandchildren and would never hesitate to travel to see them.
She is survived by her husband, Bob Madden; son, Shawn R. Kaputa (wife Denise), of Johnstown, Pa.; daughter, Vikki L. DeBastiani (husband Donnie), of Camp Hill, Pa.; daughter, Michelle R. Hart (husband Chris Oroshiba), of Austin, Texas, and brother, John Johnson and his wife, Maggie, of Tionesta. She has six grandchildren; Cameron and Evan Kaputa, Drew and Grace DeBastiani, Mason Hart and Ethan Oroshiba, one great-grandson, Zayden Kaputa and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many special friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Richard R. Johnson (CA), and four sisters, Marilyn Burdick, Joyce Fortney, Shirley Dodd, of Titusville, and Joanne Duliakas, of Florida.
There is no visitation or calling hours. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Pleasantville United Methodist Church on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. followed by a luncheon.
Memorials may be made to the Diamond United Methodist Church, the MDS Society, or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Condolences may be sent at reinselfuneralhome.com.
