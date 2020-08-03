Kathleen L. Brunst, 78, of Reed Road, Spartansburg, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at her residence.
She was born July 21, 1942, in Aurora Ohio, a daughter of the late George and Lucille Knippenburg Stutzman
Kathy was raised and educated in Hiram, Ohio, graduating from Hiram High School in 1960. Following high school, she married and stayed home to raise and care for her family. In 1973 she and her family moved to Spartansburg, where she helped on the family farm.
She enjoyed watching and feeding birds, metal detecting and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, Kathleen was preceded in death on Feb. 27, 2020 by her husband, Ernest “Ernie” Brunst, whom she married on Feb. 14, 1961, in Aurora, Ohio; a sister, Nancy Stutzman and two grandsons, Korey and Levi Brunst.
Kathy is survived by a daughter, Carrie Rankin and her husband, Steve, of Spartansburg; two sons, Chris Brunst and his wife, Lori and Tim Brunst and his wife, Autumn, all of Spartansburg and a brother, David Stutzman, of Hiram Ohio.
She is also survived by seven grandchildren; Matt (Heather), Courtney, Quentin (Raven), Cameron, Alexandria “Alex”, Abigail “Abby” and Cody; five great-grandchildren, Zach, Montana, Korey, Everly and Raegan and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Valley View Mennonite Church, 24313 state Routes 89 and 77, Spartansburg, on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service there at noon. Pastor Robb Esh will officiate.
Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Spartansburg.
Memorials may be made to the Valley View Mennonite Church, 24313 state Routes 89 and 77, Spartansburg, Pa. 16434 or to the Spartansburg Fair, PO Box 88, Spartansburg, Pa. 16434.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Bracken Funeral Home, Inc., 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa.
To sign the guest book or send condolences, please visit brackenfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.