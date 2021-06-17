Charles “Dan” Daniel Mallory, 78, of Saegertown, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021, at Meadville Medical Center.
Dan was born in Titusville on May 10, 1943, a son of the late Wendell and Jane (Foley) Mallory.
On June 20, 1981, Dan married Linda J. Duke. She survives.
He was of the Catholic faith.
Dan was a 1961 graduate of the former Townville High School, where he was active with both the basketball and football teams.
A veteran of the U.S. Army, Dan served his country from 1964-1967 with most of his service time spent in Korea and Germany. While serving in Korea, Dan was a member of the Army Softball Team that won the Armed Forces Softball Championship. Following his honorable discharge, Dan entered the State Police Academy and became employed by the Pennsylvania State Police, where he began his career at the Kane Barracks before moving on to Erie and then transferred to the Meadville Barracks, where he remained for 25 years.
Following his retirement on January 13, 1995, Dan was employed as a driver for Option Care for seven years. A member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Dan was also a life member of Saegertown American Legion Post #2005. An outdoors man who loved hunting and fishing, Dan also enjoyed water skiing, but allowed only his wife to drive the boat while skiing.
He was a natural athlete and was a member of the State Police Softball Team. Among his favorite pastimes were woodworking, meticulously caring for his yard and for over 40 years he maintained beagles for hunting. Above all else, Dan will be remembered as a family man who loved his family deeply. He will be deeply missed.
In addition to his wife, Linda, of 40 years, Dan is survived by four children; Marcel R. Mallory (Ericca), of Cranesville, Eric D. Mallory (Renee), of Meadville, Kelly S. Sargent (Jason), of Duncansville and Shannon L. Wyant (Aaron), of Winchester, Virginia; six grandchildren, Alex Mallory, Brennen Gorbar, Carington Mallory, Layne Mallory, Clay Mallory and Madison Mallory; two brothers, Dave Mallory (Joyce), of Leesburg, Virginia and Jerry Boyle (Cathy), of Meadville, and nieces and nephews.
Dan was preceded in death by his father; his mother, Jane Boyle; his stepfather, Merton Carl Boyle, who was instrumental in raising him; a brother, Gary Boyle; his grandparents, John “Butch” and Elizabeth Foley, and his parents-in-law, George L. and Dory Duke.
Per Dan’s wishes, no public visitation will be held, however a Memorial Service will be held at a future date, which will be announced.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dan’s memory to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stephen P. Mizner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 404 Chestnut St., Meadville.
Share a memory or condolence at miznerfuneralhome.com.
