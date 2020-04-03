Mrs. Rebecca W. “Becky” Davis, 79, of Titusville, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at 8:55 a.m. at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation.
Becky was born on July 29, 1940 in Franklin to the late Lloyd and Irene Shawgo Wheeling. She married Robert Davis on April 29, 1961, in Franklin.
She was a graduate of Franklin High School, class of 1959.
Becky worked as a secretary at Quaker State for 17 years, in both the Titusville and Oil City offices.
She enjoyed crocheting, going on trips to Alaska with her husband, traveling, being with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. While at the nursing home, Becky was active in church activities and enjoyed playing bingo.
Becky is survived by her husband, Bob, of Oil City; a daughter, Renee Porcenaluk and husband, Joe, of Titusville; two sons, Robert Davis and wife, Karen, of Ripley, New York, and Gary Davis and wife, Doris, of Titusville; six grandchildren, Megan Porcenaluk, Holly Porcenaluk, Bob Davis, Michael Davis, Tyler Davis and Mackenzie Davis; six great-grandchildren, Rayden Kiser, Jayce Amacher, Christopher Davis, Laikynn Davis, Genevieve Davis and Bennett Adams; a brother, Michael Wheeling and wife, Sandy, of Titusville and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Becky was preceded in death by two granddaughters, Jessica and Kaitlyn Davis; and one sister, Diama Mong.
Services will be private to the family.
Interment will be at Triumph Swedish Union Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of one’s choice.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
