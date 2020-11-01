Beth M. Carey, 39, of Titusville, passed away Friday afternoon Oct. 30, 2020 at her home.
Beth was born on Jan. 1, 1981 in Titusville, a daughter of Howard “Skip” and Christine Nicols Propheter.
Beth was a graduate of Maplewood High School, class of 1999. She was married to Ryan Carey on Aug. 3, 2002 in Titusville.
Beth grew up at the Hydetown Baptist Church. She was a Blooming Valley 4-H Club Leader; captain for the Relay for Life (Beth’s Breast Buddies); and was former Miss Townville in 1996.
She enjoyed camping, vacationing, kayaking, floating on the river, fishing with her dad, mowing the grass, cooking, baking and wine making. She was a big part of the operation of the family dairy farm as well as raising her family.
Beth is survived by her parents, Skip and Chris, of Centerville; her husband, Ryan, of Titusville; three children, Brooke, John and Olivia Carey; her grandmother, Barnetta Nicols, of Centerville; her mother-in-law, Janet Carey, of Titusville; two sisters, Heather Callahan and husband Dennis, of Dempseytown and Ally Gildersleeve and husband, Josh, of Meadville; two brothers, Seth Propheter and wife, Angela, of Meadville and Jesse Propheter and companion, Jessie Adams, of Saegertown; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Marian Propheter; grandfathers, Robert Nicols and Howard Propheter, Sr.; an aunt, Roseann Nicols Dies; and her father-in-law, John Carey.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, PA 16354 on Tuesday from 2 To 4 p.m. And 6 to 8 p.m. and attend the funeral service there on Wednesday at 2 p.m. with Joe Campasino, chaplain with Asera Care Hospice officiating. Visitors following the guidelines for Covid 19 appreciated.
Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Cherrytree Twp.
The family asks that memorials be made to the American Cancer Society Att: Relay for Life of Titusville 320 Bilmar Drive Pittsburgh, PA 15205.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com
