James A. Watson, 85, of Titusville, passed away Saturday morning Oct. 31, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie.
Jim was born on June 1, 1935 at Pheobus, Virginia, a son of the late James B. and Isabel Skinner Watson. He was married to Margaret Carlson on July 3, 1978 in Titusville.
Jim had attended the Titusville schools. He had been employed as a truck driver for Vertical Seal from where he retired. He had also driven truck for GVM and Firch Bakery.
Jim was a member of the Cleo J. Ross Post 368 American Legion and former treasurer of the Sons of the American Legion. He was also a life member of the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW.
Jim had been a volunteer with the OC&T Railroad and was named volunteer of the year in 2019. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, carpentry work, and spending time at his camp. He loved spending time with his family and was known as “HoHo” to his grandchildren. All others knew Jim as “Uncle Jimmy”.
Jim is survived by his wife Margaret of Titusville; four children, David Watson and wife, Betty, of Conway, South Carolina, Tina McWilliams and husband, Troy, of Titusville, Jeff Watson and wife, Kim, of Thomasville, North Carolina, and Tammy Johnson and husband, Charles, of Titusville; four grandchildren, Tyler Fausnaught and wife, Whitney, Joshua Fausnaught, Dustin McWilliams and David Watson; three great grandchildren, Aiden, Rylee and Ruby; a sister-in-law, Linda Watson, of Beaver Falls; a brother-in-law, Lloyd Drake, of Grand Valley; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Drake and a brother, Frank Watson.
No public visitation will be observed. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
The family asks that memorials be made to the American Legion 113 E. Central Ave. Titusville, PA 16354; to the American Heart Association P.O. Box 417005 Boston, Massachusetts 02241-7005; or to the American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, Virginia 22116-7023.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, PA 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
