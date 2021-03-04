In loving memory.
Mr. Harold E. “Gene” Wagner, 92, of Titusville, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at his residence.
Gene was born on Oct. 9, 1928, in Titusville to the late Harold A. and Kathryn G. Ramsey Wagner.
After graduating Titusville High School in 1946, Gene attended Slippery Rock University where he received his bachelor’s degree in education. He later earned his master’s degree while teaching abroad.
He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army.
Gene taught school and was a principal for American students stationed overseas with their families. He would later teach at different schools all over the world.
He was an adventurer and traveled the world over. He enjoyed his weekly bridge club and loved animals, especially his dogs.
Gene is survived by his niece, Priscilla Presley, of California.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death a brother, James F. Wagner.
No public calling hours will be observed.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S. Main St., Seneca, Pa. 16346.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
