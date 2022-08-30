Rebecca Moore, of Grand Island, Nebraska, formerly of Titusville, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly at her home of natural causes on Aug. 23, 2022. She was born on Nov., 22, 1969 in Oil City, Pa., the daughter of Frank W. and Deanna Long.
She was a 1987 graduate of Titusville High School.
She was preceded in death by her parents and an elder brother. Rebecca is survived by her husband, three children, two sisters, two brothers, numerous nieces nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be announced at a later date
