Elnora Vergith Shuttleworth, 81, of Glendale, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 25, 2021.
She was born in Crawford County, Pennsylvania on May 7, 1939, the daughter of the late Harold and Elnora Moore Vergith.
Elnora was the centerpiece of her family and although a determined individual, she always showed kindness to all and brought good cheer to those around her. She was employed by Chartwells College in Arizona, where she helped college students maintain a balanced lifestyle. She often said that working with the college students was her way of staying young and independent.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by the only love of her life, Warren Shuttleworth.
Elnora is survived by her three children; son, Warren Shuttleworth and his wife, Lourdes, of California, and daughters, Tammy Shuttleworth Rogacki and Johanna Shuttleworth, both of Glendale; five grandchildren, Ryan Shuttleworth, of Glendale, Dion Rogacki and his wife, Audrey, of Arkansas, Brianna Shuttleworth, of New Jersey and Aaron Shuttleworth and Andrew Shuttleworth, of California. She is further survived by her siblings; Barbara McBride and her husband, Victor, of New York, Edie Vergith, Shirley Wolfe and Sally Bisbe, all of Pennsy6lvania, Maize Furlow, Linda Spitale, both of New York, and Herman Vergith and his wife, Christeen, of Las Vegas.
Calling hours were private for the family.
