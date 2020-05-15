Robert “Ron” Heistermann, 86, of Titusville, passed away Wednesday evening, May 13, 2020 at the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home in Erie.
Ron was born on April 2, 1934 in Titusville, a son of the late Robert C. and Dorothy Rowe Heistermann. He was married to Beverly A. Nelson on Sept. 26, 1964 in Pleasantville. She preceded him in death on July 5, 1990.
Ron was a graduate of Colestock High School. He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army stationed in Korea.
He had been employed with the Titusville Area School District in the maintenance department. He retired in 2000. He had previously been employed at the former Sears and Roebuck Company in Titusville for 18 years. He also was self-employed having done many construction projects.
Ron was a member of the First Presbyterian Church where he had served as an usher. He was a former member of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association Chapter N of Meadville. He was a life member of the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW and a member of the Cleo J. Ross Post 368 American Legion.
Ron was a member of the Rod and Gun Club at Lakewood, New York for over 35 years. He was also a volunteer at the Titusville Area Food Bank for many years.
Ron is survived by a son, Brian Heistermann and wife, Heather, of Rock Creek, Ohio; a daughter, Lauri Heistermann, of Ft. Pierce, Florida; three grandchildren, Dylan Johnstone, Brice and Braelyn Heistermann; two sisters, Martha Warren and husband, William, and Mary Jane Grove, all of Titusville and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ed and Kenny Heistermann.
Family and friends may attend a graveside service at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Union Cemetery following the guidelines for COVID-19 gatherings. Mr. Thomas Newcombe, director of Senior Adult and Youth Ministries of the First Presbyterian Church, will officiate.
The family asks that memorials may be made to the Titusville Area Food Bank, 134 W. Central Ave. Titusville, Pa. 16354.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.